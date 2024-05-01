India’s Food Industry Is Now Under Global Scanner, but It’s a Chance for Reform

In 2018, the FSSAI granted four baby food corporations exemption while implementing a law that banned promotion of all baby foods under the age of two years.

In the making of a policy on 'front of the pack labelling' of unhealthy foods, the FSSAI sided with the industry, even at the cost of violating the process.

I have also heard food safety officers say that “we have to take care of the concerns or interests” of the food industry.

Is this partnership approach of the FSSAI to blame for inadequate food quality? Perhaps, yes.

Professor K Srinath Reddy, a renowned public health expert, writing for Hindustan Times recently, said that the FSSAI "must draw upon the expertise of other scientists who have no conflicts of interest."

He added,