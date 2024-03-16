SC Asks SBI to Disclose the Unique IDs of Electoral Bonds: How Will it Respond?

Complying with the directions of the Supreme Court (SC), the State Bank of India (SBI) provided the electoral bond data to the Election Commission (EC) on 12 March. The EC uploaded the same on their website on 14 March on an ‘as is where is’ basis.

The date and denomination-wise details for all the buyers who bought the bonds from 12 April 2019, and also for all the political parties who deposited them, are now in the public domain. The bond details for the earlier period should also be made public soon.

There is a lot of excitement. All sorts of analyses for the companies and individuals who bought the bonds and political parties who received them are being done and reported. A good debate has also begun. The link between who paid which political party, however, is still not available.

Upon the matter being mentioned again before the SC on 15 March, the apex court directed the SBI to disclose the unique IDs of the electoral bonds and explain its position on 18 March.