On Justice and State Accountability: The Acquittal of GN Saibaba and Others

Finally, this case has foregrounded an important lacuna in the judicial system. The state uses the judicial system to hold its citizens accountable for the violation of the laws that it passes and enforces. It does this through penalties that may sometimes be severe. But there is little to ensure that the state apparatus will itself be accountable to uphold the rules – the ‘mandatory provisions of law’ that the judges noted – by which it will administer the law.

Consequently, the agents and agencies of the state are relatively unaccountable for the consequences of the unjust actions they perform in the name of the state. Such impunity, whether tacit or statutory, effectively encourages state functionaries to violate the rules and laws if they deem it necessary and/or convenient, regardless of the consequences to the victims of those violations or to the cause of justice.

Effective impunity or indifference to statutory measures that recognise and enforce accountability show lawmakers and law-enforcers of the state as themselves above the law. This is the definition of an unjust state, and it is a patent violation of Article 14, and other provisions of the Indian Constitution that guarantee equality before the law.

It is then incumbent upon any state that claims to take justice to heart, to also initiate proceedings against those of its agencies and functionaries that were responsible for the injustice meted out to the acquitted. These principles of accountability must be applied in all such cases, including the Bhima-Koregaon case and the CAA cases. As importantly, the Indian state must repeal laws like the UAPA, which in letter and in spirit, facilitate state overreach and the drastic abrogation of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of its citizens to various freedoms.

(Karen Gabriel teaches English at Stephen’s College, Delhi University. PK Vijayan teaches English at Hindi College, Delhi University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)