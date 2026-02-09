America Equalised! For a Mere $250 Billion Every Year

It’s a columnist’s childish delight! He goes against popular cynicism and predicts an unusually positive outcome. He’s either ignored (indulgently) or booed (what a twit!). But, against all odds, time vindicates his analysis. The future turns out as he had predicted. He’s childishly delighted.

When every business pundit and stock market index was predicting “gloom and doom” at Trump’s globe-wrecking, maniacal tariffs in the third week of January 2025, I had written:

Trump’s Manifest Destiny: MAGA is Make America Go Alone

He is beginning to sound like a medieval czar, obsessed by his “manifest destiny”, issuing whimsical firmans. But reality cannot be so linear. Whenever czars have pushed people beyond a threshold of tolerance, subjects have revolted, set up underground resistance, and often created counterrevolutions. Just as necessity is the mother of invention, extreme coercion is the creator of unlikely, defensive coalitions.

So, is President Donald Trump underestimating the compulsion and ability of the rest of the world (ROW) to quietly take him on? By withdrawing from critical multilateral forums—the World Health Organisation (WHO), Paris Climate Accord, Global Tax Regime—he is allowing other prominent voices—from China, Europe, India, Russia, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, South America—to shake off America’s hegemonic presence, find common cause, create an underground resistance, and neutralise the damage caused by Trump’s unilateral policies...could the isolation shrink Uncle Sam’s geopolitical footprint? Yes, in several key areas.