India-EU FTA: What Does India Get From the ‘Mother of All Deals’?

After nearly two decades of on-and-off talks starting in 2007, negotiations for the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA)—widely dubbed as the "mother of all deals"—were successfully concluded on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi. The initial documents have been signed and full ratification (including by the European Parliament), followed by the legal finalisation, may take up to a year. It is expected that implementation of the FTA will commence in 2027.

This is a major strategic accomplishment for both India and the EU. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are to be commended as they seem to have proved their critics wrong.