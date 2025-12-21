By Calling China a “Near-Peer”, Has Trump Underestimated America & Allies?

AI Investments and Data Centres: America has a commanding lead, with nearly 5500 data centres and half a trillion dollars of investments in AI, vs 450 data centres and $ 115 bn of investments by China. I concede that China is making rapid strides, but why should America fear its own slowdown?

Global Semiconductor Companies: America has six out of the top 10; the other four come from South Korea, Taiwan, and Netherlands, all erstwhile partners of America. Why President Trump are you spurning allies that can consolidate your unbeatable lead over China?

Global Equity Markets: America’s NYSE and Nasdaq are $70 trillion behemoths. Add EU’s $15 trillion, Canada’s $4 trillion, UK’s $3.5 trillion, Japan’s $7.5 trillion, India’s $5 trillion, and you get an astonishing $100 trillion plus of market capitalisation in America’s former bailiwick. Against this, China’s mainland exchanges are at $ 12 trillion, plus Hongkong is another $7 trillion. So again, why President Trump are you shrugging away such a lethal advantage?

Global Finance: Eight of the top 10 Asset Managers are American. The other two are French and Swiss. China is missing in action here. Among Pension Funds, three are American, six belong to their historical buddies, and only one is Chinese. Among sovereign wealth funds, only two are Chinese, while the other eight were once in America’s corner. Why President Trump have you ignored this massive leverage enjoyed by you and your former allies?

Global Trade: Of course, China is top dog here, with exports of $4 trillion and imports of $3 trillion; but America is a dogged number two, exporting $2 trillion and importing $4 trillion. Other American allies export and import over $8 trillion each, creating a large global footprint. Where China totally outpoints America is in large ports, having created 7 out of the ten biggest ones. America is missing in action here, but is that such a crippling disadvantage?

Globally Large Companies: Based on market cap, America has eight out of the top 10; the other two belong to allies Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. When ranked by revenues, six of the top 10 are American, one is Saudi Arabian, and only three are Chinese.

Clearly, the above data points prove that America and its erstwhile allies command a spectacular commercial and technological lead over China. Why then, President Trump, have you abandoned your faithful allies and succumbed to the notion that China is a “near-peer”?