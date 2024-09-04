Regarding Caste, the RSS is in an Awkward Quandary

The RSS' chief publicist or Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar in his press interaction at the conclusion of the session accepted the existence of problematic issues between the BJP and the RSS. He covered this up by stating that it was an internal matter within the family and would be resolved by dialogue.

Even though the RSS spokesperson uncharacteristically admitted to divergent viewpoints, Ambekar’s statements on the caste census issue and the recent Supreme Court judgment permitting sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (for breaking down the reservation quota for the entire community) created a bigger splash.

It has to be recalled that the caste census issues gathered steam among the Opposition parties after Nitish Kumar took the initiative and ordered it in Bihar in June 2022. At that time, the BJP was part of his coalition government and after backing his move, it developed cold feet.