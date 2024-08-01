Arresting SUV Driver is an Overreaction to Remind You That the State Exists

One answer possibly comes to us from Jinee Lokaneeta’s book , The Truth Machines: Policing, Violence, and Scientific Interrogations in India.

In Truth Machines, Lokaneeta tries to explain the motivations behind the police’s increased use of scientific and technological methods like lie detectors, truth serums, and narco analysis in the investigations. While the Indian police has historically been known for using custodial torture to extract confessions (with few consequences), Lokaneeta’s book asks why India’s police decided to change tack in the first decade of the 21st century.

The existing models of how a state uses violence come from European philosophers (Weber’s bureaucratic state or Agamben’s state of exception) and do not always describe the Indian reality. Lokaneeta offers an alternative to how to think about the Indian state. She calls it the “ contingent state ” — one which has to go out and seek the approval of the people on an everyday basis.

When the state perceives that it has failed in a spectacular way, it does not respond with a lawful measure (as Weber would argue that it should) or simply do away with the law and do whatever it takes (as Agamben would argue that it might).