'How Was He Supposed to Know': Wife of SUV Driver Held in Coaching Centre Deaths

Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday, 28 July, the Delhi Police arrested him for allegedly having forced a wave of water that contributed to the breaking of the iron gate of the coaching centre which flooded the underground library, eventually leading to the three casualties.

Police said that Kathuria was booked under the initial First Information Report (FIR) of sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among others. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Monday, 29 July.

Even as the Tis Hazari Court reserved its order on the bail application filed by Kathuria's counsel on 30 July, The Quint talked to his family, friends, and lawyers, who have only one thing to say —