Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Public Memory is Short. Nothing Will Ever Change

The third question – and most important one – is the utter failure of regulation and absolute lack of accountability by the government. The Rau's IAS Study Circle centre at Old Rajendra Nagar procured a No-Objection Certificate from the MCD in August 2021 for using that basement for parking and household storage.

Earlier this month, it acquired an NOC from the Fire Department, which stated that the building complied with fire safety requirements, adding that the basement should be used strictly as per building by-laws. Instead, an institute for training civil services aspirants was being run there.

The building by-laws mandate that there should exist adequate arrangements to thwart the entry of surface drainage into the basement – but the basement, which also had a library inside, had no drainage facilities. The bylaws add that if a basement is used for office/ commercial purposes, there should be a sufficient number of exits and access points. Yet, this institute had just one entry/exit.