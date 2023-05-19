Karnataka Govt Formation: Who Are the VIP Politicians To Attend Swearing In?

As Siddaramaiah is scheduled to swear in as Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, 20 May, a range of political leaders who are not associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony.
Based on the security details released by the state, 11 VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the meet.
The list includes Congress' top leadership – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Here's the full list of leaders who are scheduled to attend:
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal
Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar
Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand
MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu
N Rangaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry
Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
Other than the list drawn up currently, Congress' central leadership has extended invitation to other non-BJP political leaders too. Those invited are:
Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala
K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi
Sharad Pawar, President, Nationalist Congress Party
Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party
Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference
Speaking to The Quint about the list of invitees, a senior Congress leader said, "AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has extended the party's invitation to several non-BJP leaders. The event will have the presence of several such."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)