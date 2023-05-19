Karnataka Govt Formation: Who Are the VIP Politicians To Attend Swearing In?

As Siddaramaiah is scheduled to swear in as Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, 20 May, a range of political leaders who are not associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony.

Based on the security details released by the state, 11 VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the meet.

The list includes Congress' top leadership – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.