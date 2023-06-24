‘Anti-Minority’ Tag Shadows Human Rights: Can Modi’s US Critics Please Stand Up?

From the time he assumed the office of Prime Minister in May 2014, Modi decided to ignore his critics in the US. It was this section of US opinion that had compelled both the Bush and the Obama administrations to deny him a visa to visit the US when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. It is apparent that for Modi, the massive and historic mandate of the Indian people in the 2014 elections, and the even larger margin of victory in the 2019 elections, was the best answer he could give to his critics – not only in India but also abroad, including in the US.

Once Modi became Prime Minister, his US critics did not become silent but the Obama administration had to do business with him. The upward trajectory of India-US ties was set by the India-US nuclear deal worked out by President George W Bush and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.