Budget Signals BJP's Concerns About the Alliance and the Upcoming Elections

The Budget speech is invariably hard statistics served in ornamental prose. Finance ministers have often borrowed couplets in the past to add levity to harsh words. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2024 Budget in the Lok Sabha, showing no interest in poetry of any sort.

Sitharaman came straight to the point as she un-layered the Bihar package in the Budget. After a while, it seemed that she had concluded that Bihar alone could deliver a ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047.’ She reminisced about the old days, about the Union Ministers of Railways who hailed from Bihar and often packed the Rail Budgets with details of new trains and projects for Bihar.