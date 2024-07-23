Budget 2024: Overall, a Limited and Tokenistic Fiscal Approach

As the first full Union Budget of Modi 3.0 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 23 July, it is essential to review the government's handling of previously raised concerns (on inflation, widening debt, and employment creation), discussed by the authors here .

Building ahead from an honest review of the status quo, offered by the CEA in the Economic Survey , the Budget does attempt to implicitly acknowledge some of these critical challenges. In its macro-fiscal strategy, it aims to signal greater prioritisation of farmers, the poor, women, and the youth, focusing on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class.