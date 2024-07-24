Budget 2024 Has a Green Blueprint for Flood Resilience and Climate Action

The Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 July, is a pivotal document in India's battle against climate change and its concurrent manifestations. Notably, this budget underscores robust initiatives to enhance flood protection, a critical area necessitated by India's geographical and climatic peculiarities.

The measures detailed in this budget reflect an intersection of environmental responsibility and economic prudence, fostering a resilient framework for combating the adverse effects of recurring floods.