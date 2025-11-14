Bihar Verdict: BJP Grabs Key to Power in Nitish Kumar’s Last Hurrah

An assertive BJP in Patna is, in all likelihood, on the anvil. Insiders assert that the BJP will play a significant role in running the affairs of Bihar. The message may be decoded to mean that the ministers from the ranks of the BJP will listen more to New Delhi than the Chief Minister. It may also mean that Nitish Kumar could be a shadow of his past in the new government that will be formed.

The BJP leaders’ assessment of the Bihar verdict holds cues to future political possibilities in the state. They believe that the NDA in the 2025 elections in Bihar offered an invincible social coalition.

The BJP’s core vote base of the upper caste, the JD(U)’s extremely backward caste voters, the Mahadalit and Dalit vote bases of the HAM and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), along with the Kushwahas of the RLSP, shut down the MGB's bid to knock on Patna's doors of power.

For the BJP leaders, Modi as the national leader and Nitish as the face of the NDA gave assurance to the voters that development and welfarism will be protected. They note that the image of Nitish and his ability to transfer votes to alliance partners was instrumental in BJP winning the largest ever number of seats in the state. The BJP’s briefing on the verdict message may sober the saffron instincts to thrive at the expense of the allies.