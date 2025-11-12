Lalu's Legacy vs Brand Modi: Why Bihar Exit Polls Have Greenlit BJP

If the pollsters have indeed hit the bull’s eye this time, come Friday, 14 November, when the actual verdict arrives, the NDA will once again smile at the expense of the political exploitation of “Jungle Raj.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s campaign machinery in Bihar with a pointed attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), reviving memories of the state of lawlessness in Bihar during the tenures of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as Chief Minister.

Modi stoked fear among the electorate of Bihar by asserting that the days of lawlessness will return if the MGB is voted to power. The BJP’s campaign machinery dug out the old files to unleash an avalanche of audio-visual campaigns about the “Jungle Raj.”