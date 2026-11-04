BMC Launches Massive Demolition Drive After SC Freezes Commissioners' Salary

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a major demolition drive in Borivali East, Mumbai, on 4 November 2026. The operation targeted unauthorised commercial structures on a plot reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station. This action followed a Supreme Court order freezing the salary of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other officials for failing to comply with previous directives to clear encroachments from the site.
According to The Hindu, the BMC removed 27 commercial structures from the 3,400-square-metre plot on Swami Vivekanand Road. The operation was conducted by the R-Central ward with the assistance of 70 workers and police personnel to maintain security. The land had been reserved for a bus station under Town Planning Scheme-II and had been the subject of a prolonged legal dispute.
As reported by Bar and Bench, the demolition began at 7 AM, just hours after the Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against the BMC Commissioner. The court had dismissed the Commissioner’s plea for more time, imposed a ₹5 lakh cost, and ordered that salaries be withheld until compliance was achieved. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, warned that non-compliance could result in imprisonment for officials.
Early morning action was confirmed by civic officials, who stated that multiple unauthorised shops, shanties, and commercial units were demolished. The drive was described as pending for a long period, with prior notices issued to occupants. The BMC aimed to clear the entire parcel within 24 hours, following the Supreme Court’s directive to ensure the substation project could proceed.
The Supreme Court’s order to freeze Ashwini Bhide’s salary was issued on 3 November 2026, after the BMC failed to remove encroachments despite previous instructions. Court proceedings revealed that the BMC had sought additional time, citing ongoing civil litigation, but the bench found this explanation unsatisfactory and cited deliberate non-compliance.
“There is complete, deliberate non-compliance of our order. This is happening due to connivance of your officials with encroachers. Your officers are more keen to follow the civil court’s order, and they have no interest to comply with the order of the Supreme Court,” the bench stated.
Litigation over the Borivali plot dates back to 1986, with the Supreme Court directing in August 2025 that the developer hand over the land, free of encroachments, to the BMC. Further judicial directions required the BMC to file a compliance report and detail eviction notices and claims related to tenancy or ownership. The court emphasised that, in the absence of a civil court stay, the BMC was not prevented from proceeding with eviction and demolition.
Swift action followed the Supreme Court’s rebuke, with BMC officials indicating that the eviction drive would be completed within the stipulated timeframe as civic sources confirmed. The operation was closely monitored, and the court maintained that salary disbursement would remain suspended until full compliance was achieved.
“You will not be drawing a salary till the 1st of December 2026. So comply before that. You come here and then you can draw your salary,” Justice Bagchi told the BMC counsel.
In the days leading up to the demolition, the BMC had issued multiple notices to shop owners and occupants, warning of impending eviction if encroachments were not removed as officials reiterated. The civic body’s actions were prompted by the Supreme Court’s insistence on strict adherence to its orders and the imposition of penalties for non-compliance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.