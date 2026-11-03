'India Is Secular': Bombay HC Orders BMC To Restore Dia Mirza’s Diwali Video

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to restore a pollution-free Diwali campaign video featuring actor Dia Mirza. The video, originally created at the court’s request to raise awareness about the environmental impact of firecrackers, was removed from BMC’s social media platforms following objections from political leaders. The court expressed concern over the removal and emphasised the importance of public awareness initiatives on environmental issues.
According to Live Law, the Division Bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale criticised remarks made by certain politicians against Dia Mirza’s participation in the campaign. The judges stated that India is a secular country and that the issue should not be given any other angle beyond environmental concerns. The court clarified that Mirza acted in accordance with its directions and instructed the BMC to restore the deleted video.
As reported by The Indian Express, the High Court described itself as “disturbed” by the removal of the video and the subsequent comments from political figures. The bench noted that the campaign was intended to foster togetherness and raise awareness about the ill effects of firecrackers, and that the incident was unfortunate as it disregarded the court’s earlier orders and the campaign’s intended purpose.
As Scroll stated in an article, the BMC deleted the video after objections from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam, who argued that citizens did not need lessons on celebrating Diwali. The BMC did not provide a public explanation for the removal, and videos featuring other celebrities remained available on its platforms.
Further coverage revealed that Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde criticised both Dia Mirza and the BMC administration for the campaign, stating that Mirza’s inclusion was not approved by the elected leadership. Tawde described Mirza as “anti-Hindu” and accused her of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindutva, while also insisting that future civic campaigns require mayoral approval.
“She acted as per the directions of the court,” the judges said, adding that the approach of some corporators and politicians was not correct and that they should not give the issue “any other angle.”
Analysis showed the controversy stemmed from the court’s earlier order, which had asked the BMC to involve celebrities in public awareness campaigns about pollution. The court reiterated that the campaign’s objective was environmental protection, not religious or political commentary, and that all citizens are affected by air quality regardless of background.
Officials responded quickly following reports that the BMC had removed the video, with the High Court urging the civic body to restore the content to maintain public confidence in constitutional values and the spirit of togetherness in Mumbai.
“There is no scope for knee-jerk reaction of few people at the cost of society at large,” the bench observed, emphasising the need for public interest to guide such campaigns.
The incident continued to draw attention as details emerged about the selective removal of Mirza’s video, while other celebrity messages remained online. The court’s directive to restore the video underscored its stance that environmental awareness should not be politicised and that public health initiatives must remain inclusive and secular.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.