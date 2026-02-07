Mahayuti Announces Ritu Tawde as Mumbai Mayor Candidate, Sanjay Ghadi Deputy

The Mahayuti alliance has officially announced Ritu Tawde of the Bharatiya Janata Party as its candidate for the post of Mumbai mayor, with Sanjay Shankar Ghadi of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominated for deputy mayor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were held on 15 January 2026, and the mayoral election is scheduled for 11 February. The BJP and Shinde Sena together have a clear majority in the 227-member civic body.
According to Financial Express, Ritu Tawde is a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar, representing Ward 132, and joined the BJP in 2012 after leaving the Congress. She is recognised for her strong Marathi identity and has previously served as president of the BMC’s Education Committee. The BJP had indicated that the mayoral candidate would be a Marathi-speaking woman, which aligned with the reservation category decided for this term.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Mahayuti alliance’s decision was finalised at a meeting of alliance leaders. Sanjay Ghadi, the Shiv Sena’s nominee for deputy mayor, is a veteran party leader with a long organisational history. The deputy mayor’s post will rotate every 15 months, allowing four different corporators to serve during the five-year term. The alliance’s majority makes the election outcome largely predictable unless there is a significant shift in support.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the BMC with 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 29 seats. The combined strength of 118 corporators surpasses the halfway mark of 114 required to control the civic body. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, Congress 24, AIMIM 8, MNS 6, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) 1, with two independents also elected.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, the mayoral post was reserved for a woman from the General category following a lottery held on 22 January. This reservation also applied to other cities, including Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala, and Navi Mumbai. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s majority was tested by last-minute defections and shifting alliances, but the bloc maintained its numerical advantage.
Further details confirm that the Mahayuti’s announcement ended days of speculation over the mayoral candidate. The alliance’s seat tally after the BMC polls ensured control over the civic body, with the BJP and Shinde Sena crossing the 144-seat threshold required for a majority.
The latest developments include support from Ajit Raorane, the lone NCP (SP) corporator, to the Shinde Sena, further consolidating the Mahayuti’s position. The opposition, led by Shiv Sena (UBT), is expected to field a candidate and has been in discussions with Congress to present a united front. A senior Sena (UBT) functionary stated, “The opposition has over 100 corporators. The Mahayuti’s majority is thin. We will show the strength of the opposition.”
“As per the instructions of Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shri Sanjay Shankar Ghadi is hereby declared the authorised candidate of the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti for the post of deputy mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The tenure of the deputy mayor shall be for one and a quarter years.”
Coverage revealed that the BMC is India’s wealthiest civic body, with a 2025-26 budget of ₹74,450 crore, exceeding that of several states. The BMC commissioner has served as administrator since March 2022, following the end of the previous term, and the new leadership is expected to focus on governance and development priorities.
