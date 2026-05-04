Mission Bengal: BJP's 'Now or Never' Bid Bears Saffron Fruit

While the BJP put the party’s strategy into action, the dispatches it received from its leaders on ground from the state made it aware of a major gap in its vote banks—women voters. The BJP had marched into the West Bengal elections after scoring a big win in Bihar. The party’s central election strategists believed that Bihar and West Bengal presented a similar electoral turf. But, they found to their alarm, West Bengal and Bihar were poles apart in their political outlooks.

To deal with this, the BJP strategists tested the waters by trying to revive the women's reservation debate in Parliament and legislature, already passed by parliament, as an issue. The objective was to put the TMC in a spot if Mamata Banerjee were to oppose it.

The idea sailed. A package of three Constitution Amendment Bills came before the Lok Sabha. The BJP’s ploy was to portray the TMC as a villain in stopping the women’ reservation in legislature, and the verdict suggests that the party strategists may have been right in their calculations. The rest is history.