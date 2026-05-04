West Bengal Elections: BJP Headed for Decisive Win, Nearing 200-Mark

Vote counting for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections began on 4 May, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) locked in a high-stakes contest for control of the 294-seat legislature. Early trends indicated a strong performance by the BJP, with several key constituencies witnessing close battles. The outcome will determine whether the BJP can form its first government in the state or if the TMC will secure a fourth consecutive term.