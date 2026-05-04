West Bengal Elections: BJP Headed for Decisive Win, Nearing 200-Mark

Vote counting for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections began on 4 May, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) locked in a high-stakes contest for control of the 294-seat legislature. Early trends indicated a strong performance by the BJP, with several key constituencies witnessing close battles. The outcome will determine whether the BJP can form its first government in the state or if the TMC will secure a fourth consecutive term.
According to Hindustan Times, BJP Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya expressed confidence in a landslide victory, stating that the people had already rejected the TMC government. He asserted that the BJP was not only aiming to win but expected an overwhelming majority, with the results set to confirm this sentiment as counting progressed.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Election Commission of India reported that the BJP took an early lead in the initial rounds of counting, particularly as postal ballots were tallied. Security was heightened across 77 counting centres, and the process was closely monitored by party agents and observers.
Exit poll projections suggested the BJP could secure between 142 and 171 seats, with some pollsters estimating the party might reach as high as 160. The TMC was projected to win between 99 and 140 seats, while other parties were expected to have a minimal presence. These figures indicated a potential majority for the BJP, though official results were still pending.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC won 213 seats and the BJP 77, but the current cycle saw the BJP making significant inroads, especially in urban and semi-urban constituencies as coverage revealed. The campaign was marked by debates over the CAA-NRC, recruitment scandals, and Centre-state relations, contributing to high voter turnout and intense competition.
"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government and, in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that," said BJP Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, as quoted outside a counting centre in Kolkata.
Early trends from multiple television channels showed the BJP leading in a range of 65 to 79 seats in the initial hours, with the TMC close behind. The Bhabanipur constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, was among the most closely watched, with Adhikari leading in early rounds.
Counting was underway for 293 of 294 seats, as the Falta constituency was scheduled for repolling due to reported electoral offences following ECI updates. The majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly is 148 seats, and the BJP’s projected tally, if realised, would represent a historic shift in the state’s political landscape.
Key battlegrounds included Bhabanipur, Nandigram, Diamond Harbour, and Jadavpur, with high-profile contests drawing national attention as analysis showed. The BJP’s organisational efforts and candidate selection were cited as factors contributing to its expanded reach across the state.
"The outcome will not only decide the next chief minister and the balance of power in Bengal’s Assembly, but also affect the broader national narrative, given the state’s symbolic weight," noted election observers tracking the developments.
Voter turnout reached a record 92.47%, reflecting heightened public engagement and the significance of the 2026 elections as details emerged. The final seat tally will be confirmed after completion of counting and repolling in Falta, but the BJP’s surge has already marked a pivotal moment in West Bengal’s political history.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.