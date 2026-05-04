Himanta's Electoral Win Is an Ideological Defeat for Assam's Secularism

Assam is not merely waiting for an election result. It is waiting to see whether a particular style of politics has been rewarded again.

If Himanta Biswa Sarma wins again, the outcome will not simply mean another term for a chief minister. It will signal something deeper: that a politics built around suspicion, religious identity, and demographic anxiety, often accompanied by the repeated othering of minorities, has found electoral approval.

That is why the Assam result cannot be read only through the usual language of seats, alliances, and welfare schemes. It must also be read as a test of political morality. What happens when a campaign does not merely ask people to vote, but also asks them, subtly or explicitly, to imagine some citizens as threats?