Vote Chori or Not, Congress Must Focus on Last Mile Connectivity

After the humiliating defeat in the Bihar 2025 elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance is in shock. The RJD has promised to introspect, but according to media reports, the entire alliance is in a state of ‘collective disbelief’. Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “The result from Bihar is unbelievable, not only for the Congress but also for the people and our alliance partners. Because a 90 percent plus strike rate for a party has not happened in Indian history.”

The party has asserted that "It is doing a thorough analysis and collecting the data. Within a week or two, we will come out with concerned proof". The statement by the Congress leader is an indication that the party is hinting at potential 'vote chori' allegations during the elections and the reason for the massive loss.

Even Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, wrote, “The result of Bihar is shocking. We failed in an election that was inherently unfair from the start. This is a fight for the defence of the Constitution and democracy. Congress and INDIA will deeply analyse the result, and to save democracy, we will continue our efforts to make it more impactful.”

So was vote chori really behind the failure? The better question, perhaps, would be, can Congress keep up the pressure with the 'vote chori' campaign irrespective of the demoralising Bihar verdict, till the time it makes a dent among voters?