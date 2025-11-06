Bihar Polls: Reading Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Through a Phule-Ambedkarite Lens

Second: MGB has committed to sending 200 SC/ST students to pursue further education abroad and to declare "Not Fund Suitable/NFS" as a null and void status.

The data in the backdrop of this announcement makes it significant. In 2021-22, Bihar's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was 17.1 percent, significantly lagging behind the National GER of 28.4 percent.

In 2024, the draft guidelines by the Union Grant Commission (UGC) went on to propose “de-reservation” of positions within the institutions, which is causally related to NFS.

Academicians doing the progressive politics and Dalit-Bahujan student organisations have always critiqued NFS as a complex and institutional way used by the universities to keep OBC, SC, and ST individuals outside of the educational institutions.

MGB’s promise to voters of Bihar can be seen with reference to the Telangana overseas scholarship program for higher education available to OBC, SC, ST, and minority students since 2015. It has brought some impacts, although very slowly.

In 2023 it faced a major setback. The students who had secured admission had to face bitter consequences due to the withholding of their scholarship by the state government. This should be read by MBG to understand the importance of administrative swiftness and transparency and the damages to the marginalised communities’ students that can occur if absent.