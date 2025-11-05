'H Files...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With 'Vote Chori' Data from Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 5 November came out with a fresh set of allegations of 'vote chori' in the Haryana Assembly Elections with the fresh data being touted as the 'Hydrogen Bomb' by the Congress party.

The fresh allegations by the Leader of Opposition come following two previous press briefings in which he showed alleged irregularities two contituencies.

On 7 August, he cited Congress' findings of voter manipulation in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura, alleging over 1 lakh votes 'stolen' via duplicate voters and fake addresses.

While the Election Commission asked for sworn allegations; Gandhi said the data came from them.

In another press briefing held on 18 September, he alleged irregularities in Aland of Karnataka and Rajura of Maharashtra.