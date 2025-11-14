Bihar Election Results: What's the Secret of Nitish Kumar's Success?

'Pachees se Tees, Narendra aur Nitish' (2025 to 2030, Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar), the NDA's slogan for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, is all set to become a reality, with the alliance heading towards a landslide win in the state.

The next question on everyone's minds is: Will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM, again, now for the tenth time?

BJP leader and outgoing Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary has given a statement that Nitish Kumar will be the CM again. But his leverage may get constrained by the fact that the BJP has more seats than the JD-U. Also, the Mahagathbandhan now doesn't even have enough numbers that it can form a government with Nitish like they did when he switched sides in 2022.

However, one thing is clear. Nitish Kumar's name will now be seen as synonymous with Bihar, the way Naveen Patnaik was synonymous with Odisha until his defeat in 2024.

So what's the secret behind Nitish Kumar's success? How has he remained unbeaten even after being in power directly or indirectly since 2005, despite multiple flip-flops?