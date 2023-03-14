As China Sword Hangs Upon Imran, Even His Redemptive Streak Can’t Save Pakistan

There was a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s(PTI) Imran Khan and an American delegation on 1 March. The delegation comprised three or four Democratic lawmakers and the Speaker of the California State Legislature.

The lobbying effort was facilitated by at least one Pakistani-American doctor Asif Mahmood who is a hopeful Democratic candidate for the next election.

The meeting was reported in Pakistan’s local news media but its agenda and discussions were unknown. A second meeting too was reported, footage of which was aired, but without disclosing that Imran Khan had requested this second meeting, but without the Pakistani-American facilitators present.

Added drama unfolded as Khan was issued non-bailable arrest warrant by an Islamabad court in connection with a case in which he allegedly threatened a female judge. An order has also been issued to the police which said that the former PM needs to be detained and brought to the court latest by 29 March.