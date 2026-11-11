India’s Northeast is Moving From One Crisis to the Next While India Watches

In a country where youth protests are now moving from state to state, why would a small frontier region in India's Northeast matter?

For the past few months, the nation’s attention has been fixed on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It started with its fight against the NEET exam fiasco and the demand for the resignation of the then Education Minister.

When the Modi government succumbed to that demand, the CJP tasted blood, and then took on the case of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that left nearly 13 crore voters out of the list of eligible voters. Amidst all this turmoil, the attention of the Modi government has been to tame the CJP, first by labelling them as “dimagi naxals”, and then alleging they are "foreign-funded".