Renewed Violence in Manipur Leaves Three Dead, Sparks Protest Outside CM’s House

Three individuals were killed in Manipur during a series of violent incidents that unfolded over a 48-hour period, involving clashes among several of the state’s major communities. The deceased were Meitei villagers who were ambushed while transporting firewood. The violence also resulted in injuries to others and led to heightened security measures across affected districts.
According to Hindustan Times, the violence began on a Saturday afternoon in Kamjong district, where a Kuki man was shot dead and three others were injured. The attack, attributed by Kuki groups to Naga groups, escalated with the use of firearms and explosives, resulting in the burning of at least 50 houses belonging to both communities.
Gunfights between armed Naga and Kuki groups continued in Kamjong that night, with security forces, including Assam Rifles and Border Security Force personnel, deployed to restore order as coverage revealed. Meanwhile, unrest spread to Thoubal district, where a confrontation at a music festival between Meiteis and Pangals escalated into stone-pelting, gunfire, and arson. One person died from bullet injuries, and several others were wounded.
At approximately 9:40 am the following day, a group of 14 Meitei villagers was ambushed by unidentified armed groups at Sunulok Hill under Sagolmang police station. Three individuals died from bullet injuries, and three others sustained injuries following reports. The attack occurred near a Naga stronghold, close to the boundary between Imphal and Kangpokpi districts.
Security officials stated that the killings of the three woodcutters could further strain relations between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which had shown signs of improvement in recent months. The incident prompted Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to convene an urgent meeting of the unified command, which coordinates security operations among various agencies as analysis showed.
“In the incident, three individuals succumbed to bullet injuries. Three other individuals have also sustained injuries,” said additional director general of police Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo at a press conference.
Community leaders and civil society groups issued statements condemning the violence and urging restraint. Meitei groups accused Kuki groups of responsibility, while the United Naga Council denied involvement and also condemned the killings. Kuki leader Nemcha Kipgen appealed for calm and discouraged retaliatory actions as further details emerged.
During the aftermath, the bodies of the deceased Meitei villagers were brought to Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal. A group of locals left the bodies outside the chief minister’s residence, demanding action against those responsible. Security forces responded by dispersing the crowd and removing the bodies to prevent further escalation at the scene.
Ethnic tensions in Manipur have persisted since 2023, with over 350 deaths reported in the ongoing conflict. The recent incidents mark a significant resurgence of violence involving Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas, Pangals, and Nepalis, highlighting the fragile security and communal situation in the state as coverage indicated.
“Communities issuing statements and clarifying their positions after the killings underscored the fragility of the situation,” a security officer was quoted as saying.
In response to the ongoing violence and its impact on people from the Northeast, the Supreme Court has directed a committee to recommend legal reforms for their protection by 18 December. The committee is tasked with addressing necessary changes in law and ensuring prompt recording of victims’ statements to facilitate investigations as recent developments showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.