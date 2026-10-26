Violence Escalates In Arunachal Over Siang Dam Project

Local political leaders and residents remain divided on the project. While some government officials claim that a majority of residents support the dam, others, including members of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, argue that the government has not adequately consulted landowners and that many locals fear displacement and environmental harm. Analysis showed that the project remains at the pre-feasibility survey stage, with the government presenting it as a strategic response to upstream dam construction in China.