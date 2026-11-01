No, These Videos Don’t Show Locals in Arunachal Fighting With Chinese Troops

Two videos are being shared with the claim that they show locals in Arunachal Pradesh chasing out or fighting with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).
First video: The first video shows a large number of people running across steppes in the same direction. This clip is being shared to claim that locals in Arunachal Pradesh had to chase out Chinese Army personnel who had entered the state.
Second video: The second video shows a group of people in a verbal spat with a man dressed in military fatigues, which was shared with the same claiming about locals fighting PLA members.
While the second video is from Arunachal Pradesh, it does not show a Chinese soldier, but shows a member of Arunachal Pradesh police.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the first video led us to a Facebook post, which had shared the video on 27 October 2026.
Its caption, when translated, read, "Everyone should eat meat, even if its just one piece."
When we went through the account's 'About' section, we found that it belonged to a Nepali national.
Supplementing the reverse image search with 'Nepal' as a keyword led us to more posts sharing similar visuals.
One of these posts was shared by a page called 'Ecosphere News', which carried text about stopping animal cruelty, which mentioned a "tradition of sacrificing a buffalo at the Shannikot Mai Temple in Marku, Achham" during Dashain.
The second video: Following a similar process for the second video, we came across a report by Meghalaya Times which carried a screenshot of the same video.
It mentioned the sustained protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh, which involves the construction of a massive hydroelectric and water storage dam project project on the Siang River.
Another post carrying this video added that the visuals showed people from the Beging village in Siang district.
The Quint reached out to Arunachal Pradesh police in Siang, where the former Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Sange Tenzin confirmed that the "uniformed personnel seen in the footage are from the Arunachal Pradesh Police," and not the Chinese Army.
"I was personally present at the location, along with my fellow DySP colleague, Togum Gongo, during the SUMP protest at Begging Village, Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh last year," Tenzin said, mentioning that the personnel seen in the video was Gongo.
Conclusion: Two unrelated videos are being shared with the false claim that they show locals in Arunachal Pradesh fighting the Chinese Army.
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