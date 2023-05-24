Congress To Meet To 'Resolve' Rajasthan Tussle After Sachin Pilot's Ultimatum

The Congress party’s meeting was scheduled after Pilot publicly threatened to up the scale of his agitation if his demands are not met by the end of the month. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sukhjinder Randhawa, the AICC in-charge for Rajasthan addressed Pilot’s statement, saying “Pilot has given an ultimatum to CM. It is the CM who can respond to his ultimatum.”

AICC sources told The Quint Randhawa is “deeply unhappy” with Pilot’s actions — first the one-day sit in fast against the Congress government in April, then the yatra and now the ultimatum. Randhawa had issued a statement against Pilot’s fast earlier calling it an “anti-party activity.” However, he subsequently dialed down, and it is learnt that this was because of the Gandhi family’s close ties with Pilot. “His hands are tied and so he has left everything to the Gandhis and Kharge ji now,” a source close to Randhawa said.

The Quint has also learnt that during Pilot’s fast last month, the AICC Communications team was about to release a statement against Pilot’s move. It so happened that when Pilot was on his protest, senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh were all in Karnataka, holding a meeting with the state leadership ahead of the elections.