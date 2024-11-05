US Election: Why is Kamala Harris Losing Crucial Indian American Voters?

The 5.2 million-strong Indian American community is the second largest diaspora group in the US just behind Mexicans and make up around 2 percent of the country's population. Of these, 2.6 million are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Their votes are the most crucial in swing states – Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada – where Harris and Trump are separated by only 2 percentage points, which is well within the margin of error.

Hence, the result of the election may depend on just a few thousand votes in these battleground states, where Indian Americans could play a significant role. South Asians (consisting of Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalis, and Sri Lankans) have a population of over 700,000 in the seven swing states, as per the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote. Of these, 350,000-450,000 are eligible to vote.