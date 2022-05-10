Sri Lanka: Protests in Front of Naval Base Where Ex-PM Rajapaksa Seeking Refuge

A protest erupted in front of Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee Naval Base on Tuesday, 10 May, as it was believed that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members were seeking refuge at the base after leaving their residence in Colombo, local media reported.

The country has been engulfed in violence after supporters of Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters who were demanding his ouster over the country’s crushed economy that has led to shortages of essentials like food, fuel, and power.