Vivek Ramaswamy, The Most Favoured Republican Presidential Candidate After Trump

"DeSantis' decline stems from a sharp drop-off among moderates, from 26 per cent backing him in July to 6 per cent now. He fell a smaller 8 points among conservatives," the CNN report noted.



Ramaswamy's rise is concentrated among the voters who aren't registered Republicans and among young voters, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Haley's voters are larger among voters with formal education and among moderates.



Earlier, the 38-year-old Ramaswamy said that he would vote for Donald Trump if he becomes the party nominee and also cleared his intention to pardon Trump if he is elected as the next President of the US.



While talking to ABC News, Ramaswamy said, “If Donald Trump's the nominee -- yes, I will support him, and if I'm the president, yes, I will pardon him because that will help reunite the country. But it's not the most important thing I'm going to do as the next president. It is the table stakes for moving this country forward,"