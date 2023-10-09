Video Shows Israeli Family Held Hostage, Daughter Executed by Hamas Militants

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
(Trigger warning: This story has disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A horrific video showing an Israeli family being held hostage reportedly by armed members of Hamas has surfaced online, in the aftermath of the Hamas group's sudden assault on Israel, on 7 October 2023.
The video shows the family desperately trying to free themselves after their captors seemingly executed one of the daughters of the family, in front of them.
'She Went to Heaven...'
A couple, along with their minor son and daughter, is seen sitting on the floor, visibly distressed. The son can be heard asking his father about the blood on his hand.
"I wanted her to stay alive," the girl says in response, seemingly referring to her sister who was executed in front of them. "My sister is dead," she said.
"It didn't happen," her mother says, in shock amid the horrifying situation as an armed man walks in front of the camera.
At this point, a man, seemingly a Hamas militant is heard saying that the children's sister has, 'Gone to heaven," as the two children cry over their sibling's death.
The parents are seen desperately trying to console their weeping children and urging them to lie down on the floor, while trying to cope up with their loos, even as gunshots are heard in the background.
Israel Hamas War Enters Day 3
What We Know So Far
At least 700 Israelis, including 44 soldiers and 413 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 78 children in Gaza, since Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel, in years, and Israel retaliated. Nearly 2,000 people have been wounded on each side. Nearly 260 bodies were recovered from a music festival that was attacked by Hamas.
The attack comes amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Hamas since Israel, along with Egypt, blockaded the Gaza strip in 2007.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)