'Thought of Holocaust After Seeing Butchered Bodies': Israelis Post-Hamas Attack

(Trigger warning: Mention and visuals of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Even as Israel continues to battle a surprise attack from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, stories of how people's lives have been turned upside down have also surfaced across social media.

According to New York Post, A 25-year-old Israeli woman was kidnapped by Hamas militants while she was at a trance music festival party near the Gaza Strip to celebrate the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot.

Noa Argamani was reportedly at a trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas extremists opened fire and launched rockets at the crowd.

In a purported video released by Argamani's family, which is being circulated wisely, Noa is seen being carted away on a motorcycle, reportedly belonging to a Hamas militant, while she pleads for her life.

"Don't kill me! No, no, no," she is heard saying in the video.

The camera pans to her friend, Avi Nathan, who looks on helplessly while being held hostage by the militants.

A missing complaint was reportedly filed by Nathan's brother Moshe Ors and emergency teams were notified of the video of Nathan and Argamani's kidnapping.

Argamani's college roomate, Amir Moadi described the former as a "lovely and positive" woman, whose parents were "in shock and can't speak" after her kidnapping. Argamani is their only child, Moadi said.

She further said Argamani loved travelling and had recently returned from a visit to Sri Lanka.