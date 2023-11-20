NIA Files Case Against Khalistani Leader GS Pannun For Threatening Air India

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened the total shutdown of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 19 November and asked Sikhs not to travel by Air India on the date as their "lives would be in danger".

What Pannun said: "We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on 19 November. There will be a global blockade. On 19 November, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger," he said, adding that the name of Delhi's IGI Airport will also be changed.

Significance of 19 November: Pannun further highlighted that 19 November is the day the final might of the ODI Cricket World Cup will be played. It also happens to be the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Background: Pannun has become active over the last few months in the backdrop of a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey on 18 June.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had alleged that the Indian government had a role in the assassination of the separatist leader.