Why Biden Might Drop His Vice President (and Reasons Why He Shouldn’t)

Before November’s midterm elections, Washington Post columnist George F. Will not only called for Biden to be dropped for 2024, but said that Harris, was “starkly unqualified as his successor”.

This attack on Harris has been echoed by other columnists, with one suggesting that Biden replace Harris with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, while another stated that Harris’ poor communication skills illustrate that she was a poor choice as VP or as Biden’s successor.