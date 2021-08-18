Why is California Holding a Governor Recall Election? Who are the Contenders?

California voters will be heading to polls in less than a month to decide whether their governor, Gavin Newsom, gets to keep his office. The recall election is set to take place on 14 September and even though Governor Gavin enjoys support in the majority blue Democratic state, the contenders for his seat are posing a serious challenge.

The recall election will also take place amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant of the virus and with raging wildfires in the state.

So how did California reach this point amid a pandemic? How does the recall election work? Who are the contenders and what do the polls have to say?

Here is everything you need to know: