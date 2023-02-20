Salman Rushdie's 'Victory City': A Lesson In Historiography Told Through A Joke?

Rushdie’s Victory City, thus, becomes a stellar example of his tried and tested literary genre of what Jean-François Lyotard calls ‘metanarrative’, and draws attention to the very process of authoring the novel, thereby, turning it into a ‘metafiction’. But the ‘meta’-ness of the work spreads beyond what the author claims to be doing and encourages the reader to become a participant in the world of Rushdie’s words.

Who can after all, not think about Rushdie’s own travails while reading about the fate of poets and prophets in the book? What befell Pampa Kampana is eerily identical to the recent attack on Rushdie. Or, wouldn’t chuckle about the Hobbesian reflection of Bukka, “Looks like even the magic seeds have one rule for the rulers and another for the ruled” early on in the story? Further, “‘The day will come,’ Bukka said mutinously ‘when we will no longer allow foreigners to tell us who we are.’”

Rushdie has deftly sprinkled references to philosophical debates and current affairs throughout the book which increasingly appears to be a fable of and for our times. During Pampa Kampana’s exile in the forest, the ilk of Vidyasagar is eager to change the names of streets of Bisnaga and the “city was now under this new senate’s strict religious control, as it 'demolished' the philosophies of Buddhists and Jains as well as Muslims to celebrate the New Orthodoxy."

Remember, Rushdie has been critiquing religious orthodoxies of all stripes. His criticism of the rise of the Hindu supremacists lost him many a fan in India who earlier hailed him for resisting Islamist supremacist ideas.