US Capitol Riot| January 6 Panel Votes To Subpoena Trump: All You Need To Know

US federal law states that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena is a misdemeanour and is punishable by one to twelve months in prison.

If Trump ignores the House select committee’s subpoena, the full House must vote on whether to refer the matter to the Department of Justice, which has the authority to bring charges.

While Thompson acknowledged that issuing a subpoena to a former president is an “extraordinary action” he said that the move is being taken “in full view of the American people.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump denounced the subpoena and reiterated his highly-disputed and controversial election fraud claims.