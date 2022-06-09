Gun Control Bill Passed in US House but Little Hope of It Being Signed Into Law

The United States (US) House of Representatives passed a bill on gun control on Wednesday, 8 June. This comes close on the heels of mass shootings in the last few weeks, in Uvalde and Buffalo, which shook the nation and reignited the debate on the vital issue.

The bill would raise the minimum age for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, and put a ban on the sale of ammunition magazines having a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

It was passed mostly along party lines, with 223 voting for and 204 against.