Ukraine Pitches Neutrality to End War With Russia — What Would it Entail?

The term "neutrality" has a lot of components, but an overarching definition of the same concerns a pledge that nations take by which they must not support any belligerents during a war.

A neutral country is most often referred to as those countries which are permanently neutral in all conflicts.

Some of the several components of neutrality are:

Not engaging in a war on the side of either belligerent

Not entering military alliances

Not sending weapons or any form of military aid to either belligerent

Interning soldiers of warring countries if they enter the neutral country

Not allowing its territorial waters for use of warships by belligerents

Countries like Switzerland and Sweden have been neutral for hundreds of years.

In the case of the former, Switzerland maintained armed neutrality during both the World Wars. It kept its troops on alert and its weapons ready in case it got invaded, but it did not side with any of the alliances during both wars.

The rules for neutral countries during war were established by the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 that were signed in The Netherlands.