2 Pakistani Journalists Killed in 2 Days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Sindh Province

Two Pakistani journalists – Ishtiaq Sodharo and Iftikhar Ahmed – were shot dead by unidentified assailants on 1 and 2 July, respectively.

Sodharo, a local reporter, was attacked in the Sindh province, while Ahmed, a prominent journalist, was murdered in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned the killing of the two journalists and demanded security for working journalists from Pakistani authorities to safeguard press freedom.