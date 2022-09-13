Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's Buyout Amid Whistleblower Testimony

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday, 13 September, approved a $44 billion buyout deal by billionaire Elon Musk, handing over the its outcome to a court battle, with Musk trying to back out of the deal, news agency ANI reported citing Reuters.

The tally was arrived at during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most votes being cast online.

In July, Twitter's board had asked shareholders to vote in favour of the transaction.