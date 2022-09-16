ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani Briefly Becomes World's Second Richest Person

The self-made billionaire's net worth surged $4 billion overnight to $154 billion, according to Forbes.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Billionaire Gautam Adani briefly became the world's second richest person beating Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The self-made billionaire's net worth surged $4 billion overnight to $154 billion, according to Forbes, ranking him ahead of LVMH's Bernard Arnault.

Tesla chief Elon Musk remains the world's richest with a net worth of $273.5 billion. According to the data, Adani's wealth jumped $5.5 billion or 3.64 percent on Friday, 16 September, following a rally in Adani Group stocks, seven of which are listed on Dalal Street.

Adani's Ascent

Adani's fortune, which touched over $155 billion earlier on Friday, 16 September, came down to $152 billion with Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points.

Adani has added more than $70 billion to his fortune in 2022 (YTD) so far, only one among the world’s 10 wealthiest people to have seen his net worth increase this year. He first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month, according to Live Mint.

Topics:  Forbes   Gautam Adani 

Edited By :Tejas Harad
