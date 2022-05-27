'Cops Aren't Doing Sh**': Parents Accuse Police of Delay During Texas Shooting

“Go in there! Go in there!” shouted some of the women at the officers as the attack began.

Twenty-four-year-old Juan Carranza saw this scene unfold from his house and told AP that the cops did not move in despite the repeated pleas by those woman close to the scene of the crime.

To better evaluate the police's reaction, a brief timeline of events may help.

The first noteworthy time stamp is 11:28 am, which is when Salvador Ramos crashed his vehicle into a ditch outside the school.

It is at this point that he took out his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and started shooting at two people who were walking out of a funeral home across the street.