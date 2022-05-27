ADVERTISEMENT

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Unveils £15 Bn Plan To Fix Cost-of-Living Crisis

A part of the package is funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

The Quint
Published
Indian Diaspora
1 min read
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Unveils £15 Bn Plan To Fix Cost-of-Living Crisis
i

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has unveiled a £15 billion package to help households with the cost-of-living crisis.

A part of the package is funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

A windfall tax, simply put, is a one-time tax imposed by a government on a large company that made extra-large profits due to a stroke of luck.

Sunak's package also includes some one-off payments, like £650 each for the 8 million lowest-income families and £300 for pensioner households, among others.

While the Conservative Party was initially against the windfall with ministers, including PM Boris Johnson, arguing that it would deter investment, Sunak has now said that his move would "tax extraordinary profits fairly and incentivise investments."
Also Read

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Feature in UK Rich List With Combined £730 Mn Fortune

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Feature in UK Rich List With Combined £730 Mn Fortune
ADVERTISEMENT

"This government will never stop trying to help people, to fix problems where we can, to do what is right – as we did during the pandemic," he said, during his statement in the House of Commons.

But Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine called the provisions of the package "too little, too late."

On the other hand, the plan received a mixed response from the Conservative Party's backbenchers, with some saying that it did not provide enough to fix the economic situation.

(With inputs from Reuters and BBC.)

Also Read

Akshata Murthy's Non-Dom Status and How it Might Harm Rishi Sunak Politically

Akshata Murthy's Non-Dom Status and How it Might Harm Rishi Sunak Politically

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×